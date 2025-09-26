Adam Kinzinger: We Can’t Be Intimidated

President Trump’s quest for revenge escalates, as a grand jury indicts former FBI Director James Comey days after Trump forced out a prosecutor who refused to bring charges against his political enemies. Trump, meanwhile, is cheerleading the indictment and publicly encouraging prosecutors to go after more Democrats and left-leaning organizations. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller to talk about the merits of the indictment, why we can’t afford to be intimidated by it and what comes next. They also discuss why Pete Hegseth called generals to a mysterious meeting, how the administration released the military record of New Jersey’s Democratic candidate for governor to her political opponent and how Democrats need to play the fight over a looming government shutdown.

Adam Kinzinger Substack

