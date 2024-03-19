The Bulwark
Adam Sandler Goes Into Space, Man
Plus: Have the viewing habits of teens changed?
Mar 19, 2024
Tickets to our screening of Arrival and live-taping of an episode of the show are going fast! It's Tuesday, April 9, at 7PM in Washington, D.C., at the Alamo Drafthouse's Bryant Street location on their Big Show screen. Tickets are just seven bucks! Pick them up now before they're gone for good.

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the viewing habits of Kids These Days™ and whether or not the rise of streaming and the decline of cable/video stores have changed what gets watched and why. Then they review Spaceman, Adam Sandler's space travel/spider therapy movie. (Trust us, it makes sense in context.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on sad sci-fi movies, a weirdly prolific genre. And if you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

