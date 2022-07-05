The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Adam White: A Generational Turning Point at the High Court
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:01
-38:01

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Adam White: A Generational Turning Point at the High Court

Ad-free edition
Charlie Sykes
Jul 05, 2022
∙ Paid
52
Share

The Supreme Court revealed itself as an aggressive, confident, and conservative court. But rulings this term have intensified the attacks on its legitimacy. Adam White joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Recent Episodes
Carol Leonnig and Robert Putnam: Lies and Moral Obligations
  Tim Miller
Tom Malinowski: Fight the Power, Dems
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Law Be Damned
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Ezra Klein: The Resistance, Back from the Dead
  Tim Miller
Michael Steele: Gum Up the Works
  Tim Miller
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: Outside the Rule of Law
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum
Will Saletan and Scott Lincicome: A Crime Boss Has Taken Over
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan