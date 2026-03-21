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'All of You Could Be Democrats' (with Anderson Clayton)

Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Anderson Clayton's avatar
Rachel Janfaza and Anderson Clayton
Mar 21, 2026
∙ Paid

A lot of the young people we’ve been talking to recently in our focus groups are relatively apolitical, and many of them don’t vote. But what DO these young people care about? And what could mobilize them in the future? Rachel Janfaza discusses with Anderson Clayton, the youngest state party chair in the U.S. and chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

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