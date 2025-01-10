Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
25
1

Alone

Is America losing its social capital.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jan 10, 2025
∙ Paid
25
1
Share

Sarah and JVL talk about modern society, social connection, technology, and what all of this is doing to us, but individually and collectivey.

Also: JVL has some life news.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
The Ghost of Politics Past
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
The Big Debate
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
This Is How They Get Away with It
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
What to Watch to Get Your Mind Off Politics
  Sarah Longwell and Sonny Bunch
Pardon: The Interruption
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Truth or Consequences
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
All the Feelings
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Tim Miller