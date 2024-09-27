Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

Amanda Carpenter: Get With the Program, Already

Tim Miller
and
Amanda Carpenter
Sep 27, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

If Mitt Romney and Mike Pence really want to have influence over a future GOP, then they need to join the Cheneys in what may be the greatest cross-partisan movement in history. Meanwhile, the MAGA retribution agenda keeps ramping up, we need more Mark Cuban, and Kamala hits the border.

Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend podcast.

Leave a comment

show notes

Mark Cuban on Theo Von's podcast
Amanda's analysis of the authoritarian playbook
Tim's playlist
Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Pete Buttigieg and A.B. Stoddard: Talk Is Cheap
  Tim Miller and A.B. Stoddard
Dana Milbank: Fools on the Hill
  Tim Miller
Michael Medved: America Is No Accident
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Trump's Just A Huckster at Heart
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Peter Hamby: Living the Racist Porn Message Board Life
  Tim Miller
Sam Stein and Susanne Craig: Look Beyond the Polls
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: The Cat Was in the Basement
  Tim Miller