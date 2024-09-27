Amanda Carpenter: Get With the Program, Already

If Mitt Romney and Mike Pence really want to have influence over a future GOP, then they need to join the Cheneys in what may be the greatest cross-partisan movement in history. Meanwhile, the MAGA retribution agenda keeps ramping up, we need more Mark Cuban, and Kamala hits the border.
Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend podcast.
show notes
Mark Cuban on Theo Von's podcast
Amanda's analysis of the authoritarian playbook
Tim's playlist
Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.