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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1h

< Tim starts reading "Morning Shots" >

Trump: "“I will be the greatest president for many, many years to come.” "

< Tim stops reading "Morning Shots" >

And I will be the smartest, most handsomest electrical engineer of all time. FFS, we need to come up with a stronger word for this sort of delusional narcissism.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

The recent FIFA acquiesence to the demands of Donald Trump was about as predictable as you could imagine. Both the president and the sporting association are incarnations of the same grasping, corrupt urges, and they understand each other perfectly.

Contemptuous of rules and regulations, they will work together when they can - as long as neither of them gets in the way of the other's true game, which is profit through domination and control.

It is important to acknowledge how much of "the good show" goes into a relationship like this. They each play to their audience and assure themselves they are just giving their followers what they want: FIFA apparently has upended player penalties in the past in order to ensure the fans get an exciting game going forward, and Trump's drive is always designed to project the strength and power his base demands.

It's bread and circuses - as long as it's understood that FIFA and Trump get most of the bread.

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