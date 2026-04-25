America's Divisions: Getting on Our Nerves (with Jessica Tarlov)

Everyone agrees that America is too divided. But ALMOST everyone is also contributing to that division in one way or another. So, how do we rebuild a country where Americans can live with each other a little easier? Sarah and our guest both have some ideas. Professional disagreer Jessica Tarlov of the Raging Moderates podcast and Fox News’s The Five, joins Sarah to discuss America’s political divisions and how voters across the political spectrum are feeling about them.

Pre-order Jessica’s upcoming book, I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends.



Get tickets to The Bulwark's May live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles!

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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