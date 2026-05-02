America's 'House of Cards' Mentality (with David Frum)

Usually, an assassination attempt outside a dinner with the president would be a HUGE news event. Instead, the voters in our focus groups weren't talking much about it, and when we brought it up, we heard a LOT of conspiracy theories. We also talked to some Republican voters about whether '86' is really a violent threat, as this week's indictment against James Comey alleges. Atlantic staff writer David Frum joins Sarah for a wide-ranging conversation on the week's events, voters' reactions, and keeping American democracy strong for the long haul.

By David’s wife, Danielle Crittenden: Dispatches from Grief: A Mother’s Journey Through the Unthinkable

By David Frum:

The David Frum Show

MAGA’s Strange Quiet After the Shooting



Get tickets to The Bulwark's May live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles!

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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