Amy Adams’s Ode to Motherhood

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed a controversial (or possibly nontroversial?) op-ed in the New York Times asking if “the awkward diversity era” of blockbuster filmmaking is over. (Gift link there so you should be able to read it.) Then they reviewed Amy Adams’s new movie Nightbitch, in which she plays a mother pushed to the brink by her unsatisfying home life. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday about the Golden Globes nominations. And if you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

