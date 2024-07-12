Playback speed
An Open Convention Could be Great for Democracy

Mona Charen
,
A.B. Stoddard
,
Linda Chavez
, and 2 others
Jul 12, 2024
∙ Paid
3
A.B. Stoddard joins to discuss Biden's intransigence, the Democratic party's next moves, the pros and cons of anointing Harris, and more.

Highlights / Lowlights

A.B.: Trump is Planning for a Landslide Win by Tim Alberta in The Atlantic
and her 2022 item: Why (and How) Biden Should Decline to Run Again

Mona: What Lessons Do the Stunning Results of the French…

