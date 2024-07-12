A.B. Stoddard joins to discuss Biden's intransigence, the Democratic party's next moves, the pros and cons of anointing Harris, and more.
A.B.: Trump is Planning for a Landslide Win by Tim Alberta in The Atlantic
and her 2022 item: Why (and How) Biden Should Decline to Run Again
Mona: What Lessons Do the Stunning Results of the French…
An Open Convention Could be Great for Democracy
An Open Convention Could be Great for Democracy
Jul 12, 2024
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
