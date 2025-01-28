An Unsettling 'Presence'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the, frankly, bonkers number of nominations received by Emilia Perez. Will the Academy favor it for best picture as a way to stick it to Trump? Then they review Presence, Steven Soderbergh’s new haunted house movie told from the perspective of the ghost. Is it just a formal experiment, or something more? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our Steven Soderbergh draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

