On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the, frankly, bonkers number of nominations received by Emilia Perez. Will the Academy favor it for best picture as a way to stick it to Trump? Then they review Presence, Steven Soderbergh’s new haunted house movie told from the perspective of the ghost. Is it just a formal experiment, or something more? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our Steven Soderbergh draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
An Unsettling 'Presence'
Plus: Is 'Emilia Perez' getting a post-Trump bump?
Jan 28, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Share this post