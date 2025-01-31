Sarah and JVL talk about Trump and the right’s move to blame the Reagan National crash on “DEI.” And how to fight back.
Anatomy of a Scapegoating
Tragedy and sociopathy.
Jan 31, 2025
∙ Paid
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes