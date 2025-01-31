Playback speed
Share post
Anatomy of a Scapegoating

Tragedy and sociopathy.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jan 31, 2025
14
2
Sarah and JVL talk about Trump and the right’s move to blame the Reagan National crash on “DEI.” And how to fight back.

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
