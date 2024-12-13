Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
4

Anne Applebaum: Planning for a Techno-Oligarchic Regime

Tim Miller
Dec 13, 2024
∙ Paid
3
4
Share

The billionaires rushing to get on board with Trump, and contributing millions for his inauguration, may have missed this key detail: Enhancing the power of a leader—to bend the rules and undermine the rule of law—is often very bad for business. Meanwhile, Team Trump is distracting the media and the public with the firehose of nominations. Plus, election laws v TikTok and Elon, how brutal regimes can quickly die, and the impact of Israel's campaigns on international law during wartime.

Anne Applebaum joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

Show notes:

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Matt Yglesias and Tyler Austin Harper: Popularism v Populism
  Tim Miller and Matthew Yglesias
Adam Kinzinger and Pat Ryan: Bring It On
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Susan Glasser: A Lame Lame Duck
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: Catastrophic Success
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Foreign Office
Jamelle Bouie: Trump’s Bad at Being President
  Tim Miller
David French: We Are in the Bad Multiverse
  Tim Miller
Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Who Will Be in Charge of Our National Security?
  Tim Miller