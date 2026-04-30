Are Democrats Blowing an Easy Way to Win? (w/ Rotimi Adeoye)

Enjoy a bonus episode of The Focus Group Podcast—Rachel Janfaza talks with Rotimi Adeoye about why Gen Z feels locked out of the economy. They discuss the “House by 30” idea, why vague promises aren’t cutting it, and how both parties—especially after Trump’s failed affordability pledges—are losing trust with young voters who feel like they did everything right and still can’t get ahead.



Read Rotimi Adeoye in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/30/opinion/democrats-homeownership-affordability.html



Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events



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