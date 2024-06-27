Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

ONLY TWO WEEKS AFTER Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s long essay in the Free Press blaming America’s (and, more generally, the West’s) cultural woes on vaguely conspiratorial “subversion” out of the Soviet KGB playbook, here comes a different twist on the “Soviet America” concept: Maybe we are the Soviets of our time. British historian Niall Ferguson—Ali’s husband—makes that case in yet another Free Press article; he is enthusiastically seconded by Helen Andrews at the American Conservative, who thinks Ferguson’s only error is that he underestimates just how Soviet we’ve become.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

Come join us for the debate tonight!

If you’re a member of Bulwark+, click here for the access information for tonight’s livestream, which starts at 8:50 PM Eastern.

If you’re not yet a member of Bulwark+, join JVL, A.B. and Bill Kristol, who will be going live after the debate concludes on our YouTube page. Head to YouTube.com/@bulwarkmedia.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

ON JUNE 12, THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT announced new sanctions on entities assisting Russia in obtaining military goods for its war against Ukraine. These “secondary sanctions,” which expand the scope of financial restrictions beyond Russia itself to individuals, groups, and organizations in other countries that help Russia overcome “primary sanctions,” will complicate Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine. But sanctions on paper aren’t enough—their enforcement matters at least as much as the letter of the law, because sanctioned countries are becoming increasingly savvy at evading Americans and Western restrictions.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy debate day! We’ll see you in a few on our debate livestream.

Turmoil at the Daily Beast… has staffers headed for the exits. (Will Sommer, WaPo)

To Raise Revenue, Tax the Nonprofits… At the WSJ, Scott Hodge argues 🎁: “Hospital chains and universities are businesses more than charities. They don’t deserve a break.”

As it turns out, the Internet is not forever… The end of Paramount as we know it is probably nigh. (Hollywood Reporter)

Worth revisiting… General Hayden speaks out about Trump’s mishandling of classified information. (Maybe worth sharing with the rah-rah NatSec Trump supporter in your life, passively!)

Former Uvalde school police chief… criminally charged in Robb Elementary massacre (Express News)

‘Fight of crazy against crazy’: Wounded Rep. Bob Good confronts ‘forces of evil’ (Matt Laslo, RawStory)

PTSD at the ballpark… Our colleague Will Selber shares his College World Series experience, and it’s worth a couple minutes of your time. (While you’re there, do sign up for the Grumpy Combat Veteran and Friends!)

Good news… For New York libraries. (Gothamist).

The true tale… of the Philly cheesesteak.

It was not a good day… for Congressional Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.