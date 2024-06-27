The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Kate Bedingfield and Marc Caputo: Debate Day
4
0:00
-50:00

Kate Bedingfield and Marc Caputo: Debate Day

Tim Miller
and
Marc A. Caputo
Jun 27, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Former White House comms director Kate Bedingfield serves up some keen insights into Poppa Joe—he is a night person, he regularly seeks out Jill's opinion, and he is a calming influence. And he's probably not as anxious as Tim Miller is about tonight's debate. Meanwhile, Marc Caputo reports from Magaville on Trump's posturing that he is definitely, absolutely not at all prepping for the debate. Your pre-fight night comfort food to calm the jitters.

show notes:


Kevin Williamson piece Tim mentioned

4 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Marc A. Caputo
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Stuart Stevens: I think Joe Biden Has Been A Great President
  Tim Miller
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Don't Say We Didn't Warn You
  Tim Miller
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jane Coaston: He’s So Not a Badass
  Tim Miller
Adam Kinzinger: Bat**** Crazy
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
George Packer: Phoenix, the Most American City
  Tim Miller
Lauren Windsor and Ben Wittes: A Deep Rot
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes