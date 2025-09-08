The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis Hammer's avatar
Dennis Hammer
2m

Dear Andrew, thank you for this great reporting and for tagging him "Baghdad Bessent"! Not too long ago, Biden was tossed because people didn't FEEL that his genuinely excellent economy was excellent for THEM. Tick tock MAGA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Lamson's avatar
Dan Lamson
3m

I'm glad you covered Bessent and mentioned the fight story. Maybe instead of the UFC fight at the White House they should have different admin people beat the crap out of each other, and the winner gets a promotion? I'd pay per view that fight...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture