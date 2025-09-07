Trump’s Blunders Hand China an Edge (w/ Nicholas Burns)

John Avlon sits down with Ambassador Nicholas Burns, who served as US Ambassador to China from 2021 to 2025. They discuss how Donald Trump’s foreign policy blunders are weakening America and strengthening China. From alienating India with sky-high tariffs, to undermining alliances with Japan and South Korea, to wavering on tech restrictions and Taiwan, Trump’s choices are giving Beijing an edge. They also talk about China’s massive “Salt Typhoon” cyberattack, its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the bizarre hot-mic moment where Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong-un mused about living forever.



