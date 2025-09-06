Swing Voters Say Trump is "Meh" (with Ashley Parker)

Donald Trump has run into some summer doldrums...from the uncertainty in the economy, to his Big Beautiful Bill, to his refusal to come clean about Jeffrey Epstein. We're wondering how voters are processing the last couple of months. Atlantic staff writer Ashley Parker, who's covered Trump for over a decade, joins Sarah for our season premiere.

By Ashley Parker:

'I Run the Country and the World'

Flattery, Firmness, and Flourishes

Why Is the National Guard in D.C.? Even They Don’t Know.

Inside the White House’s Epstein Strategy

