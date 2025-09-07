The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Bulwark on Sunday: Did Trump Just Order A Murder at Sea?

William Kristol's avatar
Ryan Goodman's avatar
William Kristol
and
Ryan Goodman
Sep 07, 2025
Transcript

Bill Kristol and Ryan Goodman examine the deadly U.S. strike at sea, as officials struggle to keep their story straight, the legal case collapses under scrutiny, and the action points toward a dangerous escalation with Venezuela.

