Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda
Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda

Tim Miller
and
Benjamin Wittes
May 01, 2024
Trump went on the record, explaining how in a second term, his staff would only be (election denying) loyalists, he'd run a massive deportation operation, and states could freely monitor women's pregnancies. Meanwhile, evidence of his election interference in 2016 piles up in New York. Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa join Tim Miller.

show notes:


Trump Makes the Cover of Time magazine
Trump interview transcript
Lawfare's NY Trial Dispatch, Week 2
The Next Level episode mentioned by Ben 

