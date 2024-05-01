Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda

Trump went on the record, explaining how in a second term, his staff would only be (election denying) loyalists, he'd run a massive deportation operation, and states could freely monitor women's pregnancies. Meanwhile, evidence of his election interference in 2016 piles up in New York. Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa join Tim Miller.
