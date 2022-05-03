The Bulwark
Ben Wittes: Parsing Roe; Trolling Russia
Charlie Sykes
May 03, 2022
The Supreme Court is poised to overrule Roe after reaffirming abortion rights for nearly 50 years. This would mean a free-for-all in the states, and a fresh election narrative for Democrats. Other privacy rights, like gay marriage, may be next. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes today.

Charlie Sykes
