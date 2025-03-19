Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
12

Ben Wittes: Putin Makes A Fool of Trump, Again

Tim Miller
and
Benjamin Wittes
Mar 19, 2025
∙ Paid
2
12
Share

The Art of the Deal guy gave a master class on how to get worked over by Putin: First, wait around for an hour like an obedient puppy only to have your ceasefire proposal summarily rejected. Then, watch the Kremlin issue a statement that flatly contradicts your claims of what transpired during a phone call on Ukraine. Will there ever be a point when Putin embarrasses Trump so much that he has to defend his manhood? Plus, the possible interpretations of John Roberts's rebuke of Trump, and the administration's sacrifice of even more U.S. power—by silencing the Voice of America.

Ben Wittes joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov: The Cheap Whore at the White House
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Give Back the Statue of Liberty
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David French: Trump Admits He's Violating the Constitution
  Tim Miller
Sam Stein: How Do You Negotiate with Nihilists?
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Mark Hertling: Aiding and Abetting a War Criminal
  Tim Miller and Mark Hertling
Will Sommer: Across the MAGA-Verse
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
S.E. Cupp: The Outrage Is the Point
  Tim Miller