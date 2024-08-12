Bill Kristol and Christopher Cadelago: Increasingly Unhinged

Biden's departure from the race has put Trump in a real funk. He's in denial about Kamala's crowds, he's publicly pining the loss of his preferred rival, and he's doubling down on his helicopter story—and conflating two different black CA politicians in the process. Plus, filling in the gaps in Kamala's inner circle. Bill Kristol and Chris Cadelago join Tim Miller.
show notes:
Cadelago's story on the other black politician who was in a helicopter with Trump that almost crashed
Cadelago's story on Kamala's 2020 staffing
Cadalago's story on tensions withing Kamala's campaign staff
Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.