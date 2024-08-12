Playback speed
Bill Kristol and Christopher Cadelago: Increasingly Unhinged

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Aug 12, 2024
Biden's departure from the race has put Trump in a real funk. He's in denial about Kamala's crowds, he's publicly pining the loss of his preferred rival, and he's doubling down on his helicopter story—and conflating two different black CA politicians in the process. Plus, filling in the gaps in Kamala's inner circle. Bill Kristol and Chris Cadelago join Tim Miller.

show notes:
Cadelago's story on the other black politician who was in a helicopter with Trump that almost crashed

Cadelago's story on Kamala's 2020 staffing

Cadalago's story on tensions withing Kamala's campaign staff

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
William Kristol
