The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol: Be Alarmed
Bill Kristol: Be Alarmed

Charlie Sykes's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Charlie Sykes
and
William Kristol
Nov 04, 2022
∙ Paid
Republican rhetoric is like rightwing Mad Libs — it's also emboldening Putin over aid for Ukraine. Plus, Kari Lake juniors are surely coming our way, and Trump could get so antsy, he'll announce on Election Day. Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

