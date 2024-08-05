Bill Kristol: Kama-Momentum

Recent polls are showing some pretty significant movement to Harris, and she hasn't even had to play defense yet—though at some point she's going to. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance have had a strategically disastrous three weeks. Plus, RFK, Jr and the poor dead bear cub, the stock market sell-off, and Peter Thiel's lack of appreciation for how he has benefited from liberalism.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Joe Weisenthal on the stock market sell-off

The bear cub and RFK, Jr.

