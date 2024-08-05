Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
17

Bill Kristol: Kama-Momentum

Tim Miller
Aug 05, 2024
∙ Paid
17
Share

Recent polls are showing some pretty significant movement to Harris, and she hasn't even had to play defense yet—though at some point she's going to. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance have had a strategically disastrous three weeks. Plus, RFK, Jr and the poor dead bear cub, the stock market sell-off, and Peter Thiel's lack of appreciation for how he has benefited from liberalism.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Joe Weisenthal on the stock market sell-off
The bear cub and RFK, Jr. 

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
George Conway: Crazy in a Bad Way
  Tim Miller
Dan Pfeiffer: A Scared and Seething Trump
  Tim Miller and Dan Pfeiffer
Fred Trump and Will Saletan: An Alpha Emerges
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan
Tom Nichols: Drama Queens About Everything
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Weird and Extreme
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jennifer Palmieri: The Making of the First Woman President
  Tim Miller
A.B. Stoddard: Focus Only on Winning
  Tim Miller and A.B. Stoddard