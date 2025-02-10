Playback speed
Bill Kristol: The Law Be Damned

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Feb 10, 2025
∙ Paid
17
13
Share

The new administration has been routinely breaking the law, including late on Friday when it announced it was cutting funding for universities doing medical research—specifically in violation of legislation passed in Congress last year. And over the weekend, Trump, Musk, and Vance signaled a willingness to just ignore court orders, which would unleash a full-scale constitutional crisis. Meanwhile, Trump designated himself the Supreme Leader over the Kennedy Center, and also childishly canned the national archivist because she discovered he was hoarding classified documents. Plus, at a time when we could use some decent role models, Jalen Hurts showed what it's like to win without being petty and consumed by grievance.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Tim Miller
William Kristol
