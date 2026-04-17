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BONUS EPISODE: Are Millennials Cool Again?

Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Rachel Janfaza
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

On this bonus episode, Rachel and guest Sami Sage of Betches Media wonder whether millennials are truly still ‘cringe.’ They also discuss the Gen Z gender gap, and how some politically moderate young women are navigating that political divide in their personal lives.

Rachel Janfaza in The Bulwark:

Gen Z Is Ready for Hope and Change

By Sami Sage:

Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives

Betches Media

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The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

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