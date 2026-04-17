BONUS EPISODE: Are Millennials Cool Again?

On this bonus episode, Rachel and guest Sami Sage of Betches Media wonder whether millennials are truly still ‘cringe.’ They also discuss the Gen Z gender gap, and how some politically moderate young women are navigating that political divide in their personal lives.
Rachel Janfaza in The Bulwark:
Gen Z Is Ready for Hope and Change
By Sami Sage:
Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives
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