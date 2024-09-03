Brian Schatz and Mona Charen: Democrats Don't Trust Happiness

Kamala is showing that she's good at politics by uniting the party's coalition and making appeals to the center. But many Democrats can't help themselves and are just waiting for all hell to break loose. Plus, building affordable homes, conserving the republic vs. preserving conservative policies—and Walz, the everyman.
Sen. Brian Schatz and Mona Charen join Tim Miller.
show notes:
Mona's piece, "What Are We Conserving?"
Pat Toomey on CNBC today
