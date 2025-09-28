The Bulwark

Transcript
Bulwark on Sunday: Poetry, Patriotism, and Truth

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Hannah Yoest's avatar
William Kristol
and
Hannah Yoest
Sep 28, 2025
Transcript

Bill Kristol and Hannah Yoest explore Marianne Moore’s “Like a Bulwark.” They trace its language and imagery, what the poem reveals about strength and patriotism, and expand the conversation to other poets and the place of poetry in our time.

Explore more through Moore’s “Poetry”, the Poetry Foundation’s Modernism guide, and Auden’s poem for her 80th birthday.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

