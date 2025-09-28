Bulwark on Sunday: Poetry, Patriotism, and Truth

Bill Kristol and Hannah Yoest explore Marianne Moore’s “Like a Bulwark.” They trace its language and imagery, what the poem reveals about strength and patriotism, and expand the conversation to other poets and the place of poetry in our time.

Explore more through Moore’s “Poetry”, the Poetry Foundation’s Modernism guide, and Auden’s poem for her 80th birthday.

