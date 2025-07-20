Sarah Longwell joins Bill Kristol to break down the unraveling Trump–Epstein timeline, the shady cover-up tactics, and why this scandal may actually stick. From a cryptic birthday card to MAGA influencers turning defensive, they connect the dots the media missed.
Bulwark on Sunday: Trump’s Epstein Timeline Collapses Under New Scrutiny
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 20, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
