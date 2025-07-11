The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Buyer's Remorse?

People don't like the mass deportations they voted for.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 11, 2025
Sarah and JVL talk about gangster government; the crazy swings in polling on immigration; the Jeffrey Epstein opportunity; and Superman and cursing in kids movies.

It’s a monster, super-sized show. And we especially want to hear your parenting thoughts on kids, movies, and swear words.

