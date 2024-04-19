The Bulwark
Sununu, Johnson, and DJT.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 19, 2024
Sarah was out of pocket and off the grid all week. JVL was doing his best work in Overtime. So they play a rapid-fire game of catch up on everything Sarah missed.

And then they do a Freaky Friday about humanity at the end. Weird show, good show.

