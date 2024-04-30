The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Challengers' Ignites Audience Desires
'Challengers' Ignites Audience Desires

Plus: Is Jerry Seinfeld right about the dread PC Police?
Sonny Bunch
Apr 30, 2024
‘Challengers’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked if Jerry Seinfeld was right about the state of comedy. (You can read his full interview with David Remnick here.) Then they review Challengers, an erotically charged relationship movie set in the world of professional tennis. Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode on the cinematic soundscapes of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
