On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked if Jerry Seinfeld was right about the state of comedy. (You can read his full interview with David Remnick here.) Then they review Challengers, an erotically charged relationship movie set in the world of professional tennis. Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode on the cinematic soundscapes of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Apr 30, 2024
'Challengers' Ignites Audience Desires
Plus: Is Jerry Seinfeld right about the dread PC Police?
Apr 30, 2024
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
