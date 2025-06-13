Charlie Kirk’s Racist Pivot is a Bad Omen

Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch break down Charlie Kirk’s sharp turn on immigration, how far-right figures like Nick Fuentes are driving the conversation, and what it says about the radicalization of the conservative movement.

Read More, "How the Groypers Won"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.