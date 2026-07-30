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Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
4hEdited

I have always been astonished about the Fauci fixation. His role was to provide advice and medical advice is not based on absolute certainty. At first the advise was masks were not needed (this was based on what is most common - and for a new disease, they knew little) then masks were needed. And keeping apart.

Should kids be kept apart too? Well who knew but the best guess was yes. So schools closed - across the world.

Did China hide information? Yes. Is this a surprise.

And the vaccines emerged and the disease began to be controlled.

Should have been a triumph but not for conservatives. All so sad.

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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
4h

Despite my very low expectations, it continues to amaze me how cruel, racist, inept, dangerous, and destructive the Trump administration can be. Everything Trump does causes more people to suffer and die. He can even destroy the treasures of Washington, DC, including the White House, the Kennedy Center, and the Reflecting Pool. Now, he is about to destroy the world's energy supply, economy, and the entire Middle East.

It seems that Ambassador Huckabee may get his wish, as Trump seems intent on bringing about the rapture.

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