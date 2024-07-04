The Bulwark
Clint Smith: A Reckoning with History
Clint Smith: A Reckoning with History

Tim Miller
Jul 04, 2024
Author, poet, and native New Orleanian Clint Smith grew up in the city that was the heart of the domestic slave trade, but realized his understanding of the history within himself and his country was inadequate. So he set out to write the type of book he should have had in high school. On this Independence Day, we pulled a special selection from the Tim Miller Bulwark archive. Plus, love for the Crescent City, and dads getting too much credit for pulling their weight.

