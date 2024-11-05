'Conclave,' a Modern Old-Fashioned Movie

On this Election Day’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Warner Bros. baffling decision to bury Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2. Why deprive young fogeys like this trio of a primo legal procedural from an aging master? Then they reviewed Conclave, another movie holding well at the box office designed to appeal to precisely the same market that Eastwood’s movie would have been aimed at. Is this Vatican-set thriller worth your time? Will the ending make you laugh out loud? All that and more on this week’s episode! If you enjoyed it (or know someone who could use an Election Day distraction), please share it with a friend!

Share