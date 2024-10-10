Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

David Axelrod: Change Agent

Tim Miller
and
James Carville
Oct 10, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Voters have a real hunger for something beyond the constant state of pugilism and the weaponizing of every problem. In her closing arguments, Kamala needs to zero in on making Trump the incumbent and herself the person who can turn the page. Plus, MAGA's perpetual dumping on America, Obama's 2004 convention speech, and staying Zen while debating on CNN.…

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Carville
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
James Carville: We Just Have to Win
  Tim Miller and James Carville
Timothy Snyder: The Politics of Impotence
  Tim Miller and Timothy Snyder
Bill Kristol: The Musk of it All
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
BONUS EPISODE with Doug Emhoff: We Have a Mission
  Tim Miller
John Dickerson: Hero Story
  Tim Miller
Kaitlan Collins: Still Surreal
  Tim Miller
Jim Messina and Michael Weiss: Midwestern Nice
  Tim Miller