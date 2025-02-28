David Frum: Both Pro-Jesus and Pro-Sex Trafficking

Forget the Epstein files hullabaloo. Members of the Trump administration, perhaps at the urging of Barron Trump, seem to have directly intervened to get the travel ban lifted on the Tate brothers, who are charged with rape and sex trafficking in Europe. Meanwhile, a "Keep Christ in Christmas" extravaganza is being planned at the Kennedy Center, where Trump is now chair. Plus, the con behind crypto is going to run out of fools, CEOs are regretting their bet on Trump, Kash wants to run the FBI part-time from Vegas—and the Dems need to try on a little shamelessness and make Trump own the spiraling price of eggs.



David Frum joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

