David Frum: House Republicans Aim for a Rerun
0:00
-45:02

David Frum: House Republicans Aim for a Rerun

Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Nov 22, 2022
11
Share

The incoming House majority looks like it will repeat the patterns of '94 and 2010 by heading into the fever swamps to indulge its coalition, rather than expand it. Plus, Trump isn't the only one to blame for the midterms. David Frum joins Charlie Sykes on today's pod.

