Democrats Are CRUSHING GOP in Fundraising—But There’s a Catch

Sarah Longwell gives her take on the state of race in the early contours of the 2026 midterm landscape. Democratic candidates are posting eye-popping Q1 fundraising numbers, dramatically outraising Republican opponents across key Senate and House contests. But the picture is more complicated than candidate fundraising alone—while Democrats are surging at the individual race level, Republicans maintain a substantial edge in party committees and aligned super PACs.

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