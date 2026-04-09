Democrats Surge in Surprise Special Election Wins

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MS Now to give his take on the wave of Democratic momentum. From a massive Wisconsin Supreme Court victory to a surprising swing in Georgia, Democrats are seeing major gains even in places Republicans thought were safe. Tim explains why one number matters more than anything right now. A fourteen point shift. If that trend holds, states like Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Alaska could all be in play in the midterms. He also shares what he is hearing from Democratic organizers across the country and why there is still a disconnect between voters who want to help and campaigns that need volunteers.



Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house



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