The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump Went to War Without a Plan. Now He's Scrambling to Get Out. (w/ Tom Nichols) | Command Post

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Tom Nichols join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker to discuss the bleak reality of Trump’s Iran war—where early strikes gave way to confusion, a shaky “ceasefire,” and no clear endgame. They explain how tactical hits didn’t translate into strategic success, why the U.S. may be in a worse position now, and what this reveals about decision-making, military leadership, and the absence of a real plan.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture