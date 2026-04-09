Tom Nichols join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker to discuss the bleak reality of Trump’s Iran war—where early strikes gave way to confusion, a shaky “ceasefire,” and no clear endgame. They explain how tactical hits didn’t translate into strategic success, why the U.S. may be in a worse position now, and what this reveals about decision-making, military leadership, and the absence of a real plan.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Trump Went to War Without a Plan. Now He's Scrambling to Get Out. (w/ Tom Nichols) | Command Post
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes