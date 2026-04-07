Tim Debates Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the Iran War

Rep. Josh Gottheimer joins Tim Miller for a heated debate over the war with Iran—where even pro-war lawmakers admit they still don’t know the plan. They clash over whether weakening Iran justifies the risks, rising costs at home, and the lack of clear objectives, while digging into Trump’s leadership, Israel’s role, and the looming War Powers showdown in Congress.



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