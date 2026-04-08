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BREAKING: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz; Delusional Leavitt Presser

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Apr 08, 2026
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JVL and Andrew Egger went live reacting to Karoline Leavitt's totally divorced from reality press conference as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz.

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