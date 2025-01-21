Recently in The Bulwark:

A cargo ship loading containers in Qingdao Port in China’s Shandong Province in January 13, 2025. (Photo by AFP / China OUT via Getty Images)

WELCOME BACK TO WASHINGTON, President Trump. You’ve got an important choice to make. The American people elected you in November largely because they’re tired of the high inflation and high prices that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. They think groceries, medications, and rent are too expensive. It’s why poll after poll shows that the economy and inflation were top issues on voters’ minds last year.

THE DEBATE OVER JOE BIDEN’S legacy will continue well beyond the official end of his presidency at noon tomorrow. But one view is gaining consensus among pundits and commentators: Few presidents have utilized the bully pulpit to less effect.

MONA CHAREN: Donald Trump Invites Your Worship

THE TONE WAS SET BY FRANKLIN GRAHAM’S INVOCATION. Preachers are a fixture at presidential inaugurations, but until now they’ve confined their words to asking the Almighty to bless the new president and his family and to guide the nation to goodness and mercy. The prophets were popular choices. Not this time. Graham used the opportunity not to praise God but to worship Donald Trump. Regarding the inauguration, Graham exulted “Look what the Lord has done!”

IT’S BEEN QUITE THE TURNAROUND for Donald Trump. Less than five years ago, in August 2020, the then-president said TikTok’s vast and automated data collection “threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information—potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

“WE WILL PURSUE OUR MANIFEST DESTINY,” declared Donald Trump in his inaugural address, not only here on Earth but “into the stars . . . to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.” Welcome to the Age of Interplanetary Expansionism.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Wagamama in Clarendon, VA. 16 years too late.

There’s no point in saying Happy Monday, because it certainly is not one… Thank you for allowing me to channel my inner Nancy Pelosi there, but… it’s Monday? For Morning Shots and Overtime, we typically say at some point “Happy [Day]” but since we’re about being real here at The Bulwark, today was not a happy day. I hope, despite events, you made the best of it.

Events didn’t transpire the way a lot of people hoped: The Inauguration was moved indoors, though the weather was fine, albeit cold. I’ve been to colder Inaugurations, but since the tickets were rendered invalid, I watched remotely as many of you did. Not everyone wanted to watch, and I get that: that’s what you have us for!

It was my first time back in the D.C. area since we moved to Ohio. It was nice to catch up with family, friends, and old neighbors. And, I got to go to Wagamama, one of my favorite restaurants, which opened after we left (pictured above.)

The one thing I didn’t foresee when we booked our flight back: the national championship game. As you get this, I’ll be high in the air, headed back to Ohio, hoping my plane’s wifi works. Go Buckeyes!

Speaking of Ohio football… An old high school classmate of mine who works in film, has made a documentary called The Object of the Game, which is also the title of book co-written by my high school English teacher, and coach extraordinaire Chuck Kyle. It’s a star studded tribute to an excellent educator and legendary coach.

Some good news… Out of Cincinnati. Involving a politician (who happens to be a college pal) and dogs. As Hamilton County transitioned its court records, the clerk’s office was left with space it wasn’t using. Who needed the space? Cincinnati Animal CARE. Talk about a howling success! (WVXU)

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵 Leif Vollebekk - Rock and Roll

Trump Triggers a Crisis in Denmark—And Europe… What a single phone call from the president-elect did to an unswerving American ally. (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic🎁)

Neo-Nazis… Sure love Elon’s post-Inaugural salute! (WIRED).

How the biggest rock band in the world… disappeared. (Will Leitch, WaPo🎁)

A lie a minute… Daniel Dale fact checks the post-Inaugural speech (Mediaite)

The leopards came quickly… for this techy Trump optimist. Must be new at this!

Gov. Sweatervest… Along with other GOP Govs. was relegated to the overflow room to make space for those who haven’t fully kissed Trump’s derriere.

