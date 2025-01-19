Keeping the Faith in the Fight to Defend Democracy (Anne Applebaum)

As Trump retakes the Oval Office, John speaks with Anne Applebaum about how to stay in the fight of our times. In this horseshoe moment, she says the center-left and center-right have to stick together as Trump makes moves to exercise power without checks and balances. Meanwhile, we need to read and support local and regional journalism to keep the information and debate flowing—and to counter the algorithmic assault on our democracy from platforms pushing content that’s not necessarily true. Plus, expect corruption, but let’s not let them get away with it.

Anne Applebaum joins John Avlon.

Leave a comment

show notes

Anne's "Twilight of Democracy" and "Autocracy, Inc."

Anne's piece on the new Rasputins

Click play above to listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.