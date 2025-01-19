Playback speed
Share post
Keeping the Faith in the Fight to Defend Democracy (Anne Applebaum)

John Avlon
and
Anne Applebaum
Jan 19, 2025
As Trump retakes the Oval Office, John speaks with Anne Applebaum about how to stay in the fight of our times. In this horseshoe moment, she says the center-left and center-right have to stick together as Trump makes moves to exercise power without checks and balances. Meanwhile, we need to read and support local and regional journalism to keep the information and debate flowing—and to counter the algorithmic assault on our democracy from platforms pushing content that’s not necessarily true. Plus, expect corruption, but let’s not let them get away with it.

Anne Applebaum joins John Avlon.

show notes
Anne's "Twilight of Democracy" and "Autocracy, Inc."
Anne's piece on the new Rasputins

Click play above to listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts.

Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
