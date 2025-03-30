Playback speed
The Death of Debate: How Power Is Killing Free Speech in America

How to fix it.
John Avlon
and
Greg Lukianoff
Mar 30, 2025
1
9
What happens when universities stop defending debate—and politicians start punishing dissent? John Avlon interviews Greg Lukianoff, President of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and co-author of The Coddling of the American Mind. They unpack the escalating war over free speech—from college campuses to the courtroom—and explore how institutions meant to protect liberty are now leading the charge to suppress it.

Greg Lukianoff
John Avlon
